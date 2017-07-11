Federal Reserve: In the July 10 Section A, an article about the Federal Reserve's assets said the Fed had about $900 million in assets in late August 2008. The figure was about $900 billion.

Box office: In the July 10 Calendar section, the box office chart listed the total gross for the film “The Big Sick” as $639 million. The film had grossed $6.39 million.

Pirates ride: In the July 9 Arts & Books section, anarticle about the Disneyland ride Pirates of theCaribbean misspelled the last name of former Imagineer Claude Coats as Coates. Additionally, the last name of current Imagineer Kathy Mangum appeared in some references as Magnum.

