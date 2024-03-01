Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Conspiracy, Clippers and a tax credit

You might be familiar with who Grogu and Sylvester Stallone are, but do you know where you’ll be able to find them (in addition to this week’s quiz)? Then prove it!

Quizmaster Adam Tschorn here. I’m ready to sling some freshly crafted quiz questions your way for the next installment of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz.

You probably know the drill by now, but here’s a refresher in case you’re joining us for the first time. Each Friday I’ll serve up 10 California-focused, multiple-choice questions mined from stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, for example, we’re taking a look at stories about Sylvester Stallone’s plans to pack up and leave, conservation efforts under way at a storied Laurel Canyon property and what, exactly, is going on with the new Clippers logo.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

