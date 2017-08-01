Hezbollah: In the Aug. 1 Section A, an article about the Shiite Muslim political party Hezbollah misidentified a Hezbollah-aligned analyst as Mohammad Nabulsi. His name is Sadeq Nabulsi.

Netflix: In the July 30 Business section, an article about Netflix’s growing debt referred to $15.7 billion in short-term debt. That figure represents Netflix’s financial obligations related to streaming content, according to a regulatory filing. Netflix does not consider this short-term debt.

