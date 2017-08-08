Online art shopping: In the Aug. 5 Saturday section, an article about buying art online misspelled Tappan co-founder Chelsea Nassib’s last name as Nassid.

Transgender girl: In the Aug. 7 California section, an article about a transgender 8-year-old whose family is suing her former school said that she had fully transitioned by November 2016. Her social transition had solidified by December 2016. Also, the article said she left her school in November 2016. She left in February 2017.

Bennington memorial: In the Aug. 8 Calendar section, an article about a local memorial event for late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington referred to his widow as Talinda Ann Bentley. She is Talinda Bennington.

