Mozart review: In the Aug. 26 Calendar section, a review of the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl misidentified the trombone soloist in the “Tuba Mirum” part of Mozart’s Requiem. The soloist was James Miller, not David Rejano.

E-car subsidies: In the Aug. 28 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an article about electric car incentives identified a vehicle in a carpool lane as a Nissan Leaf. It was a Kia Soul.

“Animal Kingdom”: In the Aug. 27 Calendar section, an item in the TV This Week column said the crime drama “Animal Kingdom” is set in Los Angeles. The series is set in Oceanside in San Diego County.

