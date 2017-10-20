College football: In the Oct. 20 Sports section, the Weekend Viewer’s Guide for college football misspelled Navy quarterback Zach Abey’s name as Abbey and referred to him as a running back.

Art exhibition: In the Oct. 20 Calendar section, an article on the Yayoi Kusama exhibition at the Broad museum said the pumpkin sculptures in “Infinity Mirrored Room — All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins” were made of fiberglass. They are acrylic.

