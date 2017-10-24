Flat track racing: In the Oct. 21 Business section, the caption for a photo with an article about the 2017 American Flat Track season said that the photo was taken this year. It was from 2015. The caption also described rider Bryan Smith as riding an Indian motorcycle in the photo; he was riding a Kawasaki.

