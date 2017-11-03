Las Vegas shootings: In the Nov. 2 Section A, an article about a woman’s search for a gunshot victim she had encountered on the night of the Oct. 1 shootings contained several inaccuracies. After publication, the chief subject of the article, Sheri Sletten, told The Times that her account of reuniting with gunshot victim Matt Lewan after he was released from the hospital was false. That meeting did not occur. Also, Lewan’s family says that while Sletten was present on the night Lewan was shot, Lewan’s father and a family friend administered the most important lifesaving aid.

Property tax relief: In the Nov. 3 California section, an article about about property tax relief after the North Bay wildfires described Proposition 13 as limiting the increase in a property’s tax bill to 2% a year. The proposition limits the increase in a property’s assessed value to 2% a year.

“Blade of the Immortal”: In the Nov. 3 Calendar section, an information box with the review of “Blade of the Immortal” said the film opened Friday at the Laemmle NoHo 7, North Hollywood, and Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena. It opened Friday and plays through Nov. 9 at the Landmark Nuart, West L.A, and then begins Nov. 10 at the Laemmle locations in North Hollywood and Pasadena.

Lounge Theatre repertory: In the Nov. 3 Calendar section, a 99-Seat Beat theater digest item about two plays at the Lounge Theatre said “Redline” actress Courtney Sauls was in the TV series “Hello Ladies.” It was actress Christine Woods who was in that HBO comedy. The item also transposed the titles of Woods’ and James Eckhouse’s productions. She is in “Sinner’s Laundry.” He is in “Redline.”

