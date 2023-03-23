‘L.A. Times Today’ Examines the Impact of Gun Violence in a Special Premiering March 23

On Thursday, March 23, “L.A. Times Today” will present a one-hour special, “After Monterey Park: The Impact of Gun Violence on Our Communities,” at 7 and 10 p.m. on Spectrum News 1.

Hosted by “L.A. Times Today” and Spectrum News 1 Anchor Lisa McRee and Times Op-Ed Columnist LZ Granderson, the special, produced in collaboration with L.A. Times Studios, will examine how policymakers and ordinary people responded to the shooting inside a popular dance studio on the eve of Lunar New Year that left 11 people dead and nine wounded. The broadcast will also examine the toll of gun violence in Southern California across several decades and look ahead to what the public can expect from its elected officials.

In addition to featuring interviews with U.S. Representative Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress; Adam Winkler, UCLA law professor and gun rights expert; and Jeong Park, The Times’ Asian American communities reporter, the broadcast will take viewers behind the scenes at the L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where the Monterey Park shooting victims were treated; feature the personal stories of survivors of gun violence; and focus on the spike in Asian American gun ownership in the region.

“The media often reports on a mass shooting for a week or two, and then we leave,” said Karen Foshay, senior producer at L.A. Times Studios. “We wanted to hear from the voices of people from all walks of life who have really been impacted in the long term. We also thought it was important to focus not only on mass shootings, but everyday gun crimes that many people in L.A. have endured in their lives.”

The special will be broadcast on Spectrum News 1, Thursday night at 7 and 10 p.m. Learn more about the program.