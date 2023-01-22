Listen: How the Monterey Park shooting unfolded, as told by emergency dispatchers

Just before 10:30 p.m., the 911 call came in.

It would be the beginning of a devastating night, as Californians learned the gruesome details of a mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 10 people — one of the deadliest acts of violence in the nation in recent years.

Police said Sunday afternoon that a suspect was dead after authorities surrounded and breached a white van in Torrance that they said was linked to the shooting. They said the man, 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said they are still piecing together details of the evening, including a potential motive for the shooting, which took place shortly after Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park.

The Times reviewed emergency dispatch recordings, which give key details on how police, fire and rescue workers responded Saturday evening and what they found.

The audio files are from Broadcastify.com, a popular website that displays and logs public radio chatter that’s used by emergency officials across the country. The time stamps used are estimates.

10:29 p.m.: “Gunshot victims... Stage at Newmark and Ramona”

A dispatcher calls out that there has been a shooting near W. Newmark and S. Ramona Ave in Monterey Park and tells first responders to set up there.

That’s two blocks south of the Star Dance Studio, which is at 122 W. Garvey Ave.

10:33 p.m.: “Stage at Ramona and Garvey. Enter from the west ... All units ... clear to enter”

The staging area is shifted closer to the studio as more details become clear. Police and rescue units continue to arrive.

Police on Sunday surrounded a white van in a parking lot in Torrance, where officials said they found a deceased man, the suspect in the shooting. (KTLA)

10:38 p.m.: Details emerge on the human toll

A man on the scene describes victims who are in the parking lot and says the scene inside the studio has been “cleared.” He says people going inside the studio will relay back more information on the victims.

The update they soon pass along is bleak.

A different man says there are “10 unresponsive inside and you have 2 that are still in critical condition — breathing. Total of 12.”

10:39: The victim count quickly grows

“At this time, our number is 16. Four in the lot. Twelve inside the occupancy.”

10:40 p.m.: A “mass casualty incident”

An “MCI,” or “mass casualty incident” is declared as it becomes apparent that there was a mass shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna answers questions about the mass shooting in Monterey Park. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

10:41 p.m.: “Litter team”

There’s a call for transport to take away the dead and living. There at at least two fire engines and four ambulances on the scene before more are ordered.

10:45 p.m.: “Additional units requested. Multiple victims. Gunshot wounds.”

The extent of the deaths and injuries is coming into view.

“We’re at 17 right now,” a man says of the victims. “I think you got the (number of) deceased.”

There are five victims outside and 10 who are dead inside the studio. At least two people inside are in critical condition.

11:02 p.m.: “Basic life support” is requested

Response units from several municipalities, including Monterey Park and the city of Los Angeles, are hurrying to the shooting.

“BLS,” shorthand for “basic life support” units, are requested because of the critical condition of several victims.

Victims are transported to several hospitals, including Huntington Hospital in Pasadena and Garfield Medical Center in Monterey Park.

In addition to those who died, officials said at least 10 additional people were injured at the dance studio. At a Sunday evening news conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Capt. Robert Luna said seven victims remain in hospitals.

Times staff writer Paige St. John and audio producer David Toledo contributed to this report.