For the Record

Apr 12, 2018 | 11:00 PM

Lost Rolls film project: In the April 12 Calendar section, the last name of photographer Valentina Zavarin was misspelled as Bavarian in a photo caption and credit that accompanied an article about a project called Lost Rolls America, in which misplaced undeveloped rolls of film were being rescued from obscurity.

Vintage home: In the April 7 Hot Property section, an article about a La Jolla home said resident Galusha B. Grow was a San Diego baker. Grow was a banker.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times' journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers' representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers' representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.

