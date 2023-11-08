Robbie Robertson: In the Oct. 30 Calendar section, an article about reactions to “Killers of the Flower Moon” from the Osage Nation and others said Robertson, who scored the film, was Native American. He had Indigenous heritage but was born in Canada.

Californians leaving the state: In the Nov. 7 California section, an article about Californians relocating to Texas said that 42 Californians had moved to West Virginia in 2022. That is the number of West Virginians who moved to California that year.

Housing crisis editorial: In the Nov. 5 Section A, an editorial about L.A.’s rent freeze said a quarter of renter households in L.A. pay more than half their income for housing. More than a third of renter households meet that threshold.

Advertisement

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.