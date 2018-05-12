Warehouse agreement: In the May 10 California section, an article about a Los Angeles City Council vote said the city rejected a plan for a logistics company, California Cartage Co., to continue using a warehouse near the Port of Los Angeles. Company and port officials say the firm can still use the site for operations outside of the federal program covered by the agreement.
Wyatt Cenac: In the May 10 Calendar section, anarticle about the HBO series "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas" misspelled the last name of the show's production designer, Maggie Reuter, as Ruder.
Theater column: In the May 11 Calendar section, "The 99-Seat Beat" column misspelled the last name of an actress in "Forever Bound" at Atwater Village Theatre. Her name is Emily Goss, not Gross.
