Primary election: In the June 10 California section, a news brief about three former Obama aides who made it through their California primary elections omitted two of the candidates. Former Obama aide Buffy Wicks finished in first place in the 15th Assembly District and Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former White House intern who later worked at the Labor Department, secured a top-two finish in the 50th Congressional District.
Antarctic ice: In the June 14 Section A, an article about the loss of Antarctic ice said ice in West Antarctica was disappearing at a rate of 159 metric tons per year. The loss rate is 159 billion metric tons per year.
Tony nominee: In the June 10 Calendar section, the Sunday Conversation with “Carousel” actress Lindsay Mendez misspelled the first name of her co-star Jessie Mueller as Jesse.
