Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Dodgers get new uniforms, LAUSD issues a ban

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
This week’s News Quiz tests how much you remember about the Tony Awards, the new Dodger uniforms and a record-setting, hard-to-pronounce fern.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz where this week’s 10 multiple-choice questions really put the “new” in news. The stories I’m quizzing you on (all of which appeared in print or online over the last seven days) include a new NBA championship record, a new emotion in the mix for Pixar’s “Inside Out” sequel, those spiffy new Dodgers uniforms and a new spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a tiny fork fern.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news of the week, this should be a walk in the park. (Just keep an eye out for those tiny ferns!) Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

If you enjoyed playing and would like a link to each week’s News Quiz in your inbox every Saturday morning, consider signing up for our Essential California newsletter. If you didn’t enjoy it — or simply have thoughts on how we can make it better — let us know that too by filling out the form below. Thanks for playing!

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

