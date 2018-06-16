“Glow 15” author: In the Saturday section elsewhere in this edition, a brief about the new diet book “Glow 15” misspells author Naomi Whittel’s last name as Whitell. The error was discovered after the section went to press.
Playwright: In the June 15 Calendar section, the caption for a photo from the play “Her Portmanteau” used the possessive “his” in reference to playwright Mfoniso Udofia. Udofia is female.
