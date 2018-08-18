Jail settlement: In the Aug. 17 California section, a headline on an article about a proposed settlement of a lawsuit over jail treatment of LGBTQ inmates suggested that they were incarcerated by the city of San Bernardino. As the article correctly said, the lawsuit involved inmates in the San Bernardino County jail system.
Jeff Daniels: In the Aug. 16 Envelope section, the Gold Standard Emmys prediction column omitted Jeff Daniels from list of nominees for lead actor in a limited series. He is nominated for his work in “The Looming Tower.”
