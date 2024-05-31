Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Garfield, trees and a Ticketmaster lawsuit

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Where is the water going? What movie house is that? And who is suing Live Nation? If you know, prove it. And, if you don’t, you will by the end of this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster, back with another 10 hand-crafted, multiple-choice, California-leaning questions riffing off the work of my colleagues published (in print or online) over the last seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about repurposed water from the San Bernardino National Forest, a lawsuit against Ticketmaster’s parent company and the easy-to-remember nickname for that new group of COVID-19 subvariants.

The 15 best L.A. places to test your smarts in bar trivia

Not all Los Angeles pub quizzes are created equal. Here’s a guide to local bar trivia nights that bring a little something extra to the game.

Nov. 23, 2022

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, this should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Before we do, two quick things:

The first is a helpful hint: If you’d like to have a link to the News Quiz sent to you each week, consider signing up for our Essential California newsletter, which is beamed right into your inbox each Monday through Saturday morning. That way, when Saturday morning rolls around — boom! — it’ll be right there waiting for you. Think of it as curbside delivery. No tip required.

The second is a request for help — in the form of your feedback. If you have thoughts on how we could improve the weekly News Quiz experience, stick around (and by that I mean scroll down) after this week’s quiz and share your thoughts. Don’t forget to click the green “submit” button when you’re finished.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

