“Adventure Time”: In the Aug. 26 Calendar section, an article about the animated TV show “Adventure Time” said that the series finale airs Sept. 2; it airs Sept. 3.
East Hollywood nightclub: In the Aug. 26 Arts & Books section, an article about the East Hollywood nightclub/studio/hotel Gold Diggers indicated that businesswoman Melanie Tusquellas was still co-owner Dave Neupert’s business partner and involved in the multifaceted project. She is neither, a Gold Diggers publicist said.
Documentary review: In the Aug. 24 Calendar section, a review of the movie “Crime + Punishment” referred to Pedro Hernandez, a resident of the East Bronx, as Pedro Martinez.
Wilshire Boulevard Temple: In the Aug. 24 Calendar section, a headline on a review of the movie “Restoring Tomorrow” referred to the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles as a church.