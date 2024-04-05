Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Quirky sea critters and fun at the fluff and fold

This week’s News Quiz will test how well you paid attention to Times stories about the urban landscape, gelatinous sea creatures, “Cowboy Carter” collaborations and the rising price of fast food.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.

This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions are plucked from my colleagues’ stories about the Dodgers’ home opener, a recently unveiled Compton statue, the small gelatinous critters that could be coming soon to a beach near you and what goes down (beyond the fluff-and-fold) at a Highland Park laundromat.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze.

Before we get to it, here’s a quick reminder that we’re going to take a version of the News Quiz live twice this month. On April 10, I’ll ask some Los Angeles Times News Quiz questions between rounds at quizmaster Sasha Hanlon’s regular Wednesday-night pub-trivia game at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in the Fairfax District. Then, on April 20, we’ll have some live Q-and-A at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

