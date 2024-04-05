Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Quirky sea critters and fun at the fluff and fold
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.
This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions are plucked from my colleagues’ stories about the Dodgers’ home opener, a recently unveiled Compton statue, the small gelatinous critters that could be coming soon to a beach near you and what goes down (beyond the fluff-and-fold) at a Highland Park laundromat.
If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze.
Not all Los Angeles pub quizzes are created equal. Here’s a guide to local bar trivia nights that bring a little something extra to the game.
Before we get to it, here’s a quick reminder that we’re going to take a version of the News Quiz live twice this month. On April 10, I’ll ask some Los Angeles Times News Quiz questions between rounds at quizmaster Sasha Hanlon’s regular Wednesday-night pub-trivia game at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in the Fairfax District. Then, on April 20, we’ll have some live Q-and-A at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from March 22 through 28?
More to Read
Sign up for our L.A. Times Plants newsletter
At the start of each month, get a roundup of upcoming plant-related activities and events in Southern California, along with links to tips and articles you may have missed.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.