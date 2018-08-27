John McCain: In the Aug. 26 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an obituary of Arizona Sen. John McCain gave his rank as major when he was captured by North Vietnamese forces in 1967. He was a Navy lieutenant commander at the time.
Dominique Morisseau: In the Aug. 26 Arts & Books section, a photo caption accompanying an article about playwright Dominique Morisseau said the musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” is at the Pantages. It’s at the Ahmanson Theatre. Also, the subheadline misspelled her first name as Dominque, and two captions called the musical “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”
