Home remodel: In the Sept. 29 Hot Property section, an article about a home renovation misspelled the last name of designer Alice Kuo as Kho.
San Francisco transit: In the Sept. 27 California section, an article about the closure of Salesforce Transit Center misspelled the last name of San Francisco commuter Sonya Kendall Heisters as Heister.
Immigration rule: In the Oct. 1 California section, an article said that a proposed Trump administration rule restricting immigration would apply to lawful permanent residents seeking naturalization. It would apply only to people seeking admission to the United States on visas or those seeking to adjust their status once inside the country.
