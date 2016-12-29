Death of man struck by Gold Line train investigated as suicide

An incident in which a man was struck and killed by a Gold Line train near the Arcadia station early Thursday is being investigated as a suicide, officials say.

The incident occurred just after midnight and prompted closure of the tracks for several hours. Ramon Montenegro, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Policing Division, said the call originally came in as a pedestrian who was hit by a train.

Deputies, along with the Arcadia Police Department, responded, and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is now handling the case and Det. Louie Aguilera said they were investigating the death as a suicide.

A shuttle bus ferried passengers between the Monrovia and Sierra Madre stations until the tracks were reopened about 5:15 a.m., Montenegro said.

