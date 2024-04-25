Advertisement
California

Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family in car was ‘psychotic,’ doctors say

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on January 2023.
Emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County. Dharmesh Patel, a California radiologist, is accused of trying to kill his family when he drove his Tesla off a cliff along the Northern California coast.
(Sgt. Brian Moore / Associated Press)
Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Two doctors testified that the man who drove his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and children in the car suffered from major depressive order and was experiencing a psychotic break at the time of the crash.

The testimony came Wednesday in the case of Dharmesh Patel, a Pasadena radiologist who was charged with three counts of attempted murder after he drove the family’s Tesla off the cliff at Devil’s Slide on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the crash, the doctors testified, Patel was experiencing a psychotic episode in which he believed that his children might be sex trafficked, according to Dist. Atty. Stephen Wagstaffe.

Two doctors, Mark Patterson and James Armontrout, testified for the defense.

FILE - This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The driver of the Tesla that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult, intentionally caused the crash and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Driver of Tesla that plunged off Northern California cliff arrested; CHP calls crash intentional

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment after crash, CHP says.

Jan. 4, 2023

Patel is seeking mental health diversion in his case, which would allow for him to be released from jail and put on a treatment plan for two years. If he does not commit another crime or break any of the rules imposed when he is released in that time, the charges against him would be dropped.

Prosecutors oppose diversion in the case, arguing that the prosecution’s doctor found Patel is not suffering from a major depressive disorder with a psychotic feature, but from a different disorder, known as schizoaffective, and that the defense’s proposed treatment plan will not be effective. Prosecutors believe the case should remain in court.

Wagstaffe worried that if Patel is released he will not be monitored except in his meetings with doctors.

“If he goes off his medication, how do you know? It’s not like being on probation or on parole. It’s purely the visits with the psychiatrist,” he said.

Patel’s attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not respond to a request for comment.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

