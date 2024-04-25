Advertisement
California

Oceanside pier engulfed in flames. Firefighters work to extinguish blaze

Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Firefighters were responding to a large fire at the Oceanside pier Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Oceanside Fire Department.

A livestream from KGTV in San Diego showed a massive smoke plume emanating from the end of the pier.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured or when the blaze would be contained.

“We are asking all citizens to please stay away from the immediate area,” the Oceanside Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

The pier, built in 1887 and rebuilt five times since then, stretches for 1,942 feet, making it one of the longest wooden piers on the West Coast.

In the late 1970s, a strong winter storm whipped up waves that swept a 560-foot chunk of the pier — including a bait shop and restaurant — out to sea. During the winter of 1982-83, the ocean struck again, damaging the aging structure and leaving a 110-foot-long section standing as an odd-looking island.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement