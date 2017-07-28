Second suspected street racer sentenced to probation in death of beloved teacher in Hawthorne

The second of two men connected to a suspected street race in Hawthorne last year that killed a popular elementary schoolteacher and musician was sentenced Friday to three years of unsupervised probation in a contentious and emotional court hearing.

Anthony Leon Holley, 41, agreed to plead guilty to a felony hit-and-run charge as part of a deal in which the count would be reduced to a misdemeanor if he testified against the other defendant, Alfredo Perez Davila, 24.

That case never went to trial, and Davila was sentenced earlier this month to four years in prison.

During Friday’s hearing, the family of the victim, Benny Golbin, 36, implored the judge to impose a harsher sentence.

“Let’s make a statement now, today,” said Golbin’s stepfather, Stuart Kessel. “Not next week, not next month, not next year.”

On Jan. 15, 2016, shortly before 1 p.m., Golbin was driving from his job as a music instructor at Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood to teach a class in the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District.

Golbin was killed instantly when a Chevrolet Colbalt driven by Davila swerved across several lanes, hit the center median and sailed into traffic, striking Golbin’s Honda CRV.

The Cobalt rolled over Golbin’s car, which ripped apart on impact. The Cobalt landed upright, and parts of its transmission were found in Golbin’s vehicle because of the force of the collision, police said at the time.

Davila was not injured and was arrested at the scene, police said. Davila admitted to police that he had been involved in a street race with another vehicle, according to a probation report.

Holley was driving the second car in the suspected street race and fled the scene in a red Camaro. He later turned himself in.

In addition to his classes at Children of Promise, Golbin taught woodwind ensembles at elementary schools in the Palos Verdes school district, as well as private and group lessons at AMUSE, a music center in Rolling Hills Estates.

Those who knew him described him as a beloved teacher who was irreplaceable. A professional saxophonist who performed at home and abroad for more than 15 years, Golbin had recorded a solo jazz album and a holiday album. At the time of his death, he was finishing his fifth album.

At Friday’s hearing, Golbin’s wife, Anchesa Bunyasai, placed a black cardboard poster with photographs of her husband in front of the podium where she spoke. She said she hoped that Holley would reflect on the pictures.

“I personally would not call it a car accident any more,” she said. “It is a murder.”

Judge H. Jay Ford III allowed Holley to make a brief statement before the hearing ended.

“I just truly know in my heart that I was not racing,” he said. Holley gave his “deepest condolences” to the family.

“I hope they can find peace,” he said.

