- Schools across California braced for news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. On Tuesday, Trump announced he would phase out the program.
- Regardless of the decision, Dreamers are defiant. Some want to be publicly identified as they tell their stories, despite potential repercussions.
L.A. teacher on DACA: `I will go to jail' before giving out student information
|Joy Resmovits
Some kids came to school on Tuesday with questions about their future in the U.S., in light of President Trump's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
At Thomas Jefferson High School in South L.A., social studies teacher David Wiltz told his class, which includes English learners and special education students, that he would do whatever was in his power to protect them.