Cal State trustees to discuss Brown's latest budget proposal, which they say still falls $171 million short

In the explanation of his revised budget, the governor noted that a tuition hike would increase the amount of money the state would have to pay for the Cal Grant and Middle Class Scholarship financial aid programs. He proposed updating budget language so that if Cal State — or the University of California — does raise tuition, the state will be able to take the extra money it has to spend out of the money it has earmarked for the public university system. (Cal State officials said Monday there's no chance the system will raise tuition this year.)