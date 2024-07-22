Advertisement
Opinion

Commentary: California needs to break down walls between CSU and community colleges

nursing students practice treatments on a dummy
Nursing students Chi Hanna, right, and Chi Trammell, second from right, practice treatments on a dummy at Golden West College in 2023.
(Eric Licas / Daily Pilot)
By Karin Klein
Share via

In a state that desperately needs more nurses, the Legislature is expected to approve a commonsense pilot program to let 15 community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing. This would make it cheaper and easier for nursing students to get their degree and allow them to get good jobs sooner.

As small and reasonable as the change would be, Senate Bill 895 sent a jolt through the California State University administration because it would slightly disturb the Master Plan for Higher Education.

The division of postsecondary education laid out in the master plan has been clear up to now: Four-year degrees have been the provenance of Cal State and the University of California, with UC as the main research and doctorate producer. Community colleges were for two-year degrees and vocational certificates; they could offer a bachelor’s only in fields such as respiratory science and mortuary service that had been bypassed by the university systems. Cal State officials see SB 895 as a crack in that historical wall, and are against the change.

Advertisement
BATON ROUGE,LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 15: Southern University and A&M College Electrical Engineering students listens to instructions from their professor while working in the circuits lab February 15, 2024 on the campus of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Naville J. Oubre III/Southern University and A&M College via Getty Images).

Opinion

Granderson: Here’s one way to bring college costs back in line with reality

Why do universities charge future teachers the same rate as future engineers?

April 30, 2024

The Legislature should pass this bill, but then it should start dismantling the wall between the community colleges and four-year universities. If anything, SB 895 aims too low. The time has come to rethink aspects of the master plan, which is more than half a century old, to create a more flexible higher education plan.

California works hard at making college affordable and increasing graduation rates, with some success. Despite its efforts, too many students don’t complete their education, wasting students’ and taxpayers’ time and money. According to a report by the Public Policy Institute of California, less than 20% of community college students who start out planning to transfer to a four-year school actually do so within four years. Transfer rates are especially low for rural students, who often don’t have a nearby Cal State to attend.

Among students who start their college careers at a Cal State campus, nearly 40% don’t graduate within six years, according to its own 2023 report.
Ventura, CA - January 16: Ventura College professor Michelle Beard teaches in her college algebra class on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in Ventura, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Not every student needs Algebra 2. UC should be flexible on math requirement

Data science is a worthwhile course for future college students, as is statistics. Such courses, with their real-life applications, make math more appealing.

March 28, 2024

In the course of researching my forthcoming book, “Rethinking Education: A Guide to Thriving Without a Degree,” about how people can and do thrive without a bachelor’s degree, I learned that the general perception about higher education is disturbingly binary: The idea that you either have a bachelor’s degree or you’re second-rate is so untrue and harms teenagers and young adults. There are a few innovative colleges that are doing things differently, whether through degrees oriented around practical experience or by offering flexible degrees.

One school that’s gotten the message about what many of today’s students need is Utah State University Eastern. It offers a wide range of vocational certificates, associate degrees and majors for a bachelor’s degree, and extends into graduate degrees as well.

Unlike at most community colleges, Utah State University Eastern students generally live on campus. They might start out looking to get a bachelor’s degree, or they might be interested in a short-term program. In any case, they all begin within the associate’s degree program.

Advertisement
A view of New College at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England. The college was founded in 1379.

Opinion

Opinion: How to skip the college admissions rat race and still get a degree

You might think getting into, say, Oxford University would be about as difficult and expensive as getting into Harvard or Stanford. You’d be wrong.

March 22, 2024

The school has more success getting bachelor’s-bound students over the hump between the first two community college years and their third year because they don’t have to change schools, so the courses are automatically accepted for “transfer” and counselors can more easily guide students. Plus, having been at the school for two years, students feel more at home. They know their way around, they’ve made friends and are familiar with professors. They get to see and interact with juniors and seniors. About 60% of students continue on to a third year at the school.

And those who find that a four-year degree isn’t for them can stick with an associate’s degree or a vocational certificate in fields as broad as 3D printing and environmental policy. They haven’t come out of a four-year school with nothing to show for it.

It takes financial support from the state to make this happen. Attending the Utah university costs much less than attending most four-year schools — about $4,000 a year for state residents and $12,000 for nonresidents. Room and board adds up to about $7,000 a year. Financial aid is available.

It’s not that California should completely redo its model along these lines. Recasting the system would be prohibitively expensive and possibly unworkable. But instead of creating a measly handful of bachelor’s degrees in just one field at community colleges, state leaders should be bolder and more ambitious about redesigning the master plan.

What should matter above all else is delivering meaningful education that’s accessible to the greatest number of students — and giving them the flexibility to earn a degree or certificate that will help them get a start on their careers, even if that’s not a bachelor’s degree. That means breaking down at least some of the walls between community colleges and Cal State, allowing community colleges to offer many of the same bachelor’s degrees, as well as setting up Cal State and UC to award associate degrees when students can’t make it all the way to a four-year degree.

This article was written with the financial support of a fellowship from the Institute of Citizens and Scholars.

More to Read

OpinionEditorials
Karin Klein

Karin Klein is a former Los Angeles Times board member who wrote editorials about education, environment, food and science. She was the 2006-07 winner of the Eugene C. Pulliam Fellowship for Editorial Writers and was a 2012 and 2014 Logan Environmental Journalism fellow and a 2014 Metcalf Environmental Reporting fellow. She is the author of the 2010 book “50 Hikes in Orange County.” Klein attended Wellesley College and UC Berkeley.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement