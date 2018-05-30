At L.A.'s only school for the deaf, parents want leaders who speak the same language

Most of the 2,100 deaf and hard-of-hearing students in L.A. Unified attend their local schools, learn in typical classroom settings and rely on interpreters. According to district officials, Marlton enrolls only 135 of these students. Despite its small size, it has for years had the ardent support of parents, some of whom drive from as far as the San Fernando Valley or Carson so their children can be taught in both ASL and written English.