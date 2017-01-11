A year in, L.A. Unified's insider superintendent has made no big waves

For months after she was named superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school system, Michelle King borrowed a strategy new politicians use to get the lay of the land: She traversed the territory on a “listen and learn” tour.

Although she had been working in the district for 31 years, she held town halls in Pacoima, Huntington Park and Cypress Park.

At schools across the district, she took questions from parents and assured them that she would take their concerns back to district headquarters in the Beaudry building, where they would help shape an ambitious but practical plan to increase academic achievement and reverse years of declining enrollment.

“It’s not a Michelle vision. It’s going to be an LAUSD plan,” King said at one of her stops. “It’s about all of us.”

A year has passed since board members unanimously chose King to lead the Los Angeles Unified School District, selecting her for her lifetime of experience in the district and her deep familiarity with its problems. In King, they saw a competent soldier, a respected former classroom teacher and high school principal who had served as deputy superintendent under two previous superintendents, John Deasy and Ramon C. Cortines.

That conciliatory deputy is in many respects what they got.

In her first year, King, the first African American woman to lead the district, has continued the policies of her predecessor, while building on her reputation as a seasoned, likable manager. But what she will do to rescue L.A. Unified from its looming crises remains as difficult to say today as it was on the day of her promotion.

King inherited a school district that is losing students by the thousands. Squeezed by a growing number of charter schools, a declining birthrate, and rising property values that have forced some families to move outside the district, L.A. Unified-operated schools currently enroll about 514,000 students, down more than 100,000 since 2009.

During the same period, the number of children in L.A. charter schools — which are publicly funded but privately operated — has roughly doubled.

Money follows students. Yet as its enrollment has fallen, the district has had to cover mounting personnel costs, including obligations to pay retiree medical benefits and higher contributions to the state teachers retirement system. The district’s latest projections show that if nothing is done soon, by 2018 the school system will be $252 million in debt.

King’s rise followed 14 months of Cortines, who came out of retirement in 2014 to stabilize the school system after Deasy resigned under pressure from the school board. Deasy was bent on weakening the power of the teachers union and advocating for the use of student test scores in teacher and school performance evaluations. Cortines returned with a mandate to calm the waters. He gave teachers a double-digit pay raise, placating the union. He canceled Deasy’s $1.3-billion plan to give every student an iPad, saying it was too costly.

Many district employees, parents and civic leaders saw Cortines as a calming leader, but a temporary one who could be succeeded by someone with a bolder agenda. When the board chose King — a self-described LAUSD “lifer” inside schools — there was a sense of relief.

“Her biggest strength, which I think has been really big, is teacher morale under her leadership has been higher,” said Ama Nyamekye, a former public school teacher and director of the Los Angeles chapter of Educators 4 Excellence, a teacher advocacy group. “She has really approached leadership in a way that feels like, ‘I am with you, I am from you.’ Despite differences, it doesn’t feel like there’s a war.”

Under King, leaders of the disparate groups that play a role in the school district — unions, charter schools, nonprofits — said they have noticed a change in tone filtering down through the ranks and easing old tensions.

But few could point to substantive changes made in the last year. Many of those interviewed for this story, including school board members, said they are still waiting for King to flesh out her plans and address the most serious budgetary issues.

“She presents herself as the flip side of John Deasy,” said John Rogers, a professor of education at UCLA. “At the same time, she has not really been out front to reform and transform the district in the same way that he had been. It’s difficult to discern the imprint that she’s had over the course of this first year.”

In September, King laid out a three-year strategic plan in which she proposed increasing popular school options such as magnets and dual-language programs, and set goals for modest gains. Standardized test scores, student attendance rates, the percentage of students who pass their college-prep courses with a grade of C or better — each of these would rise by two percentage points a year, she said, though exactly how was unclear.

Still, underwhelmed board members told her to aim higher. So back she came in December with a plan that had as its centerpiece a goal no large, urban school district has ever achieved: a 100% graduation rate.

Months of discussion had led to this point, but the board decided not to vote to endorse the plan, leaving its superintendent with the lonely authority to find ways to meet her goals.

In a 20-minute phone interview earlier this week, King listed the highlights of her first year in office. She mentioned the listening tour, the opening of two all-girls schools — an initiative she has championed, which was in progress before she took over — and an all-boys school slated to open next fall.

She said she intends to give the board quarterly updates, starting in April, on how she will accomplish her goals.

She has started in on more ambitious plans, including a proposal to give poorly performing schools priority when hiring teachers and the creation of a districtwide online enrollment system. She also launched an “innovation unit” to collect and disseminate effective practices across the sprawling school system, and increased the number of classrooms for preschoolers.