UC opens doors to record number of Californians, led by growth in transfer students

This year, Santa Cruz showed the biggest gain in admission offers to California transfer students, increasing to 7,027, from 5,328 last year. Santa Cruz and Riverside were under fire by Brown for being the only two of eight campuses that failed to meet a ratio of one transfer student per two freshman. He withheld $50 million from UC last year until the campuses met or made “good faith efforts” to meet that target, releasing the money in May after deciding they’d made enough progress.