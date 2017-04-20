Whittier Law School is closing, due in part to low student achievement

Whittier Law School in Costa Mesa has stopped accepting new students and will close entirely once all current students have graduated, trustees announced Wednesday.

Citing such challenges as low student outcomes, the Board of Trustees voted not to accept new students this fall.

“We believe we have looked at every realistic option to continue a successful law program. Unfortunately, these efforts did not lead to a desired outcome,” read an online statement from the board of trustees.

Some students weren’t happy with the decision.

“Dropping this bomb on all of us three weeks before final exams and Commencement Ceremony demonstrates a lack of loyalty to everyone especially the students,” Antonia Reyes, a second-year student at the law school, wrote in an email.

School administration did not give students or faculty the opportunity to ask questions about the decision in emergency meetings this week or explain the logistics of the closing, Reyes said.

In July 2015, 38% of Whittier Law graduates who were taking the California bar exam for the first time passed it. That’s about 20 percentage points lower than the 59.7% statewide pass rate for first-timers.

According to preliminary American Bar Assn. data, about 30% of 2016 Whittier Law School graduates were hired in full-time, long-term attorney positions.

A 2015 Orange County Register analysis found that the school is one of the least successful in the state at securing jobs for its students.

According to Inside Higher Ed, an additional statement criticizing the decision was posted on the law school’s website but has since been removed. The statement, attributed to the law school, said in part, "As is well-known, the last few years have been extremely difficult for law schools across the country. Whittier Law School felt those challenges keenly, and we took significant steps to address them. Sadly, our sponsoring institution opted to abandon the law school rather than provide the time and resources needed to finish paving the path to ongoing viability and success. We believe this action was unwise, unwarranted and unfounded."

