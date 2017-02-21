Northern California prepares for more flooding

Officials in Modesto are preparing for the Tuolumne River to rise higher than 60 feet by midafternoon Tuesday and begin flooding nearby areas, the result of the release of water down the spillway of Don Pedro Dam for the first time in nearly two decades and continued storms in Northern California.

Emergency officials began releasing water down the spillway Monday to prevent the reservoir from overflowing. It was the first time the spillway was used since 1997.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Department’s deputies began notifying those living along the river of the flood risk and potential power outages on Monday and will continue to do so Tuesday morning, said Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. At least three mobile home parks are near the riverbanks in Modesto and are at risk, Bejaran said.

“They are making door-to-door notifications,” Bejaran said.

At 3 p.m. Monday, water was flowing from Don Pedro Dam’s spillway at a rate of 18,000 to 30,000 cubic feet per second and is expected to continue for at least four days. Officials estimate that by 2 p.m. Tuesday, water flowing down the spillway will swell the Tuolumne River to at least 60 feet in Modesto, about 45 miles away.

Flooding worries are hitting much of Northern California as rain battered the already inundated region much of Monday. Monday night, San Joaquin County officials ordered evacuations after a levee breach along the San Joaquin River.

Emergency crews were working to repair the levee Monday night, said state Assemblyman Heath Flora (R-Modesto), who represents the area. Evacuees were directed to a community center in Lathrop.

“It’s a relatively rural area,” Flora said.

The National Weather Service is predicting more rain in Northern California throughout Tuesday, with another quarter-inch possible in Modesto. The rain is expected to continue but taper off through Wednesday.

Caption President Trump lashes out over Australia refugee deal Trump abruptly ended a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after blasting him for an agreement the U.S. made to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump abruptly ended a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after blasting him for an agreement the U.S. made to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Caption President Trump lashes out over Australia refugee deal Trump abruptly ended a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after blasting him for an agreement the U.S. made to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Trump abruptly ended a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after blasting him for an agreement the U.S. made to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center. Caption What is the Dodd-Frank Act? The law created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which oversees credit cards, mortgages, payday loans and other financial products. (Feb. 3, 2017) The law created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which oversees credit cards, mortgages, payday loans and other financial products. (Feb. 3, 2017) Caption Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court President Trump nominated federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia. President Trump nominated federal Judge Neil M. Gorsuch on Tuesday to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Antonin Scalia. Caption SAG Awards: A night when politics trumped the prizes themselves Anyone tuning in to the SAG Awards on Sunday thinking they might be escaping news headlines for a couple of hours was quickly disabused of that notion as winner after winner used the platform to speak out against President Trump’s immigration ban. Anyone tuning in to the SAG Awards on Sunday thinking they might be escaping news headlines for a couple of hours was quickly disabused of that notion as winner after winner used the platform to speak out against President Trump’s immigration ban. Caption Checking the political-climate temperature at the SAG Awards Celebrities on the SAG Awards red carpet weigh on the current political scene. Celebrities on the SAG Awards red carpet weigh on the current political scene.

liam.dillon@latimes.com

Twitter: @dillonliam

ALSO

Damage to Oroville's main spillway 'was an accident waiting to happen'

'Flood fighting is in our DNA': To live by the Feather River is to know its power and danger

Government severely misjudged strength of Oroville emergency spillway, sparking a crisis