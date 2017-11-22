Beverly Hills police are investigating 12 Hollywood sexual assault allegations

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating 12 sexual assault allegations made against members of the entertainment industry, officials said Wednesday, widening a scandal that has rocked Hollywood.
Beverly Hills police declined to provide specifics of the allegations, saying the agency wanted to “maintain the integrity of these investigations.”
“The Beverly Hills Police Department is working in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Task Force on these cases. We place a high priority on crimes against persons cases,” Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli said in a statement.
Several weeks ago, the department said it was investigating movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and filmmaker James Toback after recently receiving allegations that they committed sexual assaults.
The Los Angeles Police Department now has 28 open investigations related to Hollywood and media figures, including Weinstein, actor Ed Westwick, writer Murray Miller and agent Tyler Grasham. The department has also taken 37 other sex crimes reports that it has sent to other law enforcement agencies, believing the alleged crimes occurred in those jurisdictions.
Police in New York and London as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also have open criminal cases related to the Hollywood sex scandal.
Twitter: @lacrimes