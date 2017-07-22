Man arrested in alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills

A man accused of sexual assaults in the heart of the Beverly Hills shopping district was arrested Friday night, authorities said.

Joshua Daniel Stevens, a 26-year-old from the Culver City area, is accused of three assaults, one in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive, another in the 400 block of North Canon Drive, and a third in the 9600 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a watch commander at the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The incidents occurred between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday. Stevens was booked on at least one count of sexual assault and is being held in the Beverly Hills jail, police said.

In all three alleged attacks, Stevens is accused of grabbing women, KABC-TV reported. In one case, police said, Stevens exposed himself to his victim.

The women were able to free themselves and none were significantly harmed, the outlet reported.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau