Ex-student sues elite Brentwood School after teacher is charged with sexually abusing him

Palmitessa took the teen to a concert in August last year, where other students saw them together; then they spent the next few days together, the suit claims. His father finally learned about the alleged abuse when he checked his son’s whereabouts via an iPhone app, the suit says, and saw he was not at football practice but at Palmitessa’s house in Hollywood. The boy, confronted by his father, admitted what had been happening and his family went to the police.