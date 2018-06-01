250-pound brown bear captured in La Verne

A brown bear wandered into a neighborhood in San Dimas overnight and into neighboring La Verne, where it was tranquilized Thursday by authorities. After a long chase, game wardens were successful in hitting the bear with a tranquilizer dart.
Residents on 6th Street trained their cameras on the bear, which was found sleeping in a tree around 6:30 a.m., from behind screen doors and windows. At one point the bear wandered into the Hillcrest retirement community in La Verne.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. the bear was tranquilized and removed to a safe location.