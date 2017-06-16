Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea and other causes, coroner concludes; 'drug use' also cited

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Friday listed the cause of death for “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher as “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.”

The coroner’s office released a short summary of its findings, but officials declined to make any additional comments. The statement said “the manner of death has been ruled undetermined.”

In addition to the listed cause of death, the coroner’s statement cited “other conditions: atherosclerotic heart disease, drug use.”

It also said: “How Injury Occurred: Multiple drug intake, significance not ascertained.”

It’s unclear from the report what role drugs played in her death. But Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, issued a statement to People magazine Friday night linking her mother’s death to drug use.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases,” Lourd told People.

Fisher, 60, was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in December after falling ill during her 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

Before arrival, a pilot told the control tower that nurses onboard were attending to an “unresponsive” passenger.

“They’re working on her right now,” the pilot said in a public recording of the conversation on liveatc.net.

She died days later on Dec. 27.

In January, the L.A. coroner listed the cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Fisher, who rose to stardom as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” had published an autobiography titled “The Princess Diarist,” her eighth book.

She was the daughter of Hollywood couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Fisher, who had written and spoken openly about her struggles in the movie business, was considered Hollywood royalty. She took on her prickly relationship with her mother in the book-to-movie “Postcards From the Edge.” She’s also was outspoken about her mental health issues and the drastic solution she found: electric shock therapy.

Reynolds had a fatal stroke after her daughter’s death and died Dec. 28.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAcrimes

UPDATES:

6:35 p.m.: Updated with statement from Fisher’s daughter.

This article was originally published at 6:10 p.m.