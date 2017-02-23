CHP officer killed during pursuit of motorcyclist

There is an outpouring of grief over the death of Officer Lucas Chellew, who followed his father’s footsteps into the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Chellew was chasing a suspect who was on a motorcycle in South Sacramento on Wednesday when a collision occurred and Chellew lost control of his motorcycle. Officials are investigating the crash.

Chellew, a seven-year veteran of the CHP, was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center, where he later died.

“His service and sacrifice will forever be honored and never forgotten,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said in a statement.

The CHP will hold a tribute ceremony at noon Thursday with the ceremonial ringing of a memorial bell in honor of the fallen officer.

Gov. Jerry Brown released a statement late Wednesday saying that Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Chellew, 31, graduated from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento in May 2009 and was assigned to the South Sacramento Area office, according to a CHP spokesman.

His father, Charles Chellew, is a retired CHP captain, and his sister, Hanna Chellew, is a CHP officer, according to the governor's statement.

Lucas Chellew is survived by a wife, Christina, a daughter and a son.

