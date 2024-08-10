Iowa murder suspect shot and killed by Anaheim police

A man sought for murder in Iowa has been shot and killed by Anaheim police, officials said.

A man wanted for murder in Iowa was shot and killed Friday afternoon by Anaheim police, officials said.

The shooting by police occurred about 1:30 p.m. in an industrial park area on North State College Boulevard and the 91 Freeway — just south of Cal State Fullerton, police said.

Victor Delgadillo, 18, was wanted in a a June 1 murder in Marshalltown, a small city about 50 miles northeast of Des Moines, police said. He had been on the run for more than two months.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers were at the scene at the industrial park assisting a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, which consisted of multiple local, state and federal agencies — including the California Department of Corrections and the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office.

What prompted officers to shoot is unclear, but police told ABC7-TV that “Task force personnel and Anaheim police contacted the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

“One Anaheim Police officer and other members of the Task Force fired their weapons,” police said in a news release.

Delgadillo was sent to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A bystander was also struck by a bullet but was not seriously injured.

Delgadillo was accused of killing Ramon Alexis Feliciano Nieves, 41, at a bar in Marshalltown, according to a criminal complaint.

The shooting by police remains under investigation.

