L.A. Sheriff's deputy wounded in City Terrace shooting

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded Monday night in City Terrace.
The shooting occurred after 11 p.m. off Rowan Avenue during some type of altercation in the hillside district. Sheriff’s deputies were swarming the scene. Capt. Darren Harris confirmed a shooting occurred but had no further details.
The condition of the wounded deputy was not known. A law enforcement source said two suspects were also involved in the incident and that one was shot. There were conflicting reports about whether that suspect had died of his wounds.
The shooting comes about a week after a gunfight in East L.A. that left two sheriff’s deputies wounded and a suspected gang member dead.