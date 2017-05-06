Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near downtown Santa Barbara

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon eight miles from downtown Santa Barbara, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:32 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Mission Canyon, 10 miles from Isla Vista and 87 miles from Los Angeles Civic Center.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

