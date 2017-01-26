Earthquake: 2.7 quake strikes near Santa Clarita

A shallow magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Thursday evening one mile from Santa Clarita, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:08 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from San Fernando, nine miles from Castaic and 14 miles from West Hills.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.