Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Ferndale, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon 17 miles south-southwest of Ferndale, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:41 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 13.0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 21 miles from Fortuna, Calif., 33 miles from Eureka, Calif. and 38 miles from Bayside, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

