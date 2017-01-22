Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Hollister, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Sunday morning one mile from Hollister, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:24 a.m. PST at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Prunedale, 14 miles from Gilroy, and 16 miles from Salinas.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

