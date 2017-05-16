Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Imperial

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning two miles from Imperial, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:19 a.m. PDT at a depth of 8.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from El Centro and six miles from Seeley.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

