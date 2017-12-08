Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Carlotta,

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon one mile from Carlotta, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:56 p.m. PST at a depth of 16.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was six miles from Fortuna, 17 miles from Eureka, and 19 miles from Bayside, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

