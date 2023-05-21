Earthquake: Magnitude 5.6 quake reported near Fortuna, Calif.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported Sunday at 11:44 a.m. 92 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 94 miles from Eureka and 98 miles from Myrtletown.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.3 miles off the Northern California coast. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.