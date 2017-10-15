Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near El Centro, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday morning five miles from El Centro, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:20 a.m. PDT at a depth of 9.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Brawley, Calif., 13 miles from Calexico, Calif., and 18 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

